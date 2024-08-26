Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1808

Silver coins

Obverse Gulden 1808 HS
Reverse Gulden 1808 HS
Gulden 1808 HS
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 36

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808
1 Pfennig 1808
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 5
