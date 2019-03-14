Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1 Pfennig 1808 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,45 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
