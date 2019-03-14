1 Pfennig 1808 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2)