Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1808 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,45 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1808 at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1808 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg copper coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search