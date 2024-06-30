Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Gulden 1808 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Gulden 1808 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Gulden 1808 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction London Coin Galleries - June 2, 2017
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date June 2, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 HS at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price

