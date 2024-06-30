Gulden 1808 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

