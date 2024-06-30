Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Gulden 1808 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1808 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date June 2, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
