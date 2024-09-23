Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1807

Silver coins

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1807
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1807
1/48 Thaler 1807
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1807
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1807
1 Pfennig 1807
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search