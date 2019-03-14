1/48 Thaler 1807 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1/48 Thaler 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5161 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)