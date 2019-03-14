Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

1 Pfennig 1807 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse 1 Pfennig 1807 - Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,45 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1807 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

