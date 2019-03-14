Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
1 Pfennig 1807 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,46 - 2,45 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
