1 Pfennig 1807 (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 1 Pfennig 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition VF (2)