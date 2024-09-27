Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1806

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1806 HS
Reverse Thaler 1806 HS
Thaler 1806 HS
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse Gulden 1806 HS
Reverse Gulden 1806 HS
Gulden 1806 HS
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 48
