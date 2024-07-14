Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1806 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
