Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1806 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Thaler 1806 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Thaler 1806 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (31)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (9)
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 90000 JPY
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 HS at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

