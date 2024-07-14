Thaler 1806 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1806 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (13) XF (52) VF (20) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (4) AU50 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1) ANA (1)

