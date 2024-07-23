Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Gulden 1806 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
