Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Gulden 1806 HS (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Gulden 1806 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Gulden 1806 HS - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 with mark HS. This silver coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Gulden 1806 HS at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg in 1806 All Anhalt-Bernburg coins Anhalt-Bernburg silver coins Anhalt-Bernburg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search