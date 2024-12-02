Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I

Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lot 261Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lot 261
San Martino
  • Date
    December 6, 2025
  • Starting price
    4498 $
Lot 261 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire, 1883, Au, gr. 32,27, R, Gig. 3 Grading/Status: qSPL Notes colpetti al bordo
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1549
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    December 4, 2025
  • Starting price
    4614 $
Lot 1549 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni sui fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 712Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 712
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    4383 $
Lot 712 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Nomisma 972 AU R Graffietto. Grading/Status: SPL+
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr.36, Lot 305
Münzenonline
  • Date
    November 21, 2025
  • Starting price
    5586 $
Lot 305 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck.leichte Haarlinien sonst fast unzirkuliert
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction Numismatics, Lot 858
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Date
    November 19, 2025
  • Starting price
    5790 $
Lot 858 WORLD COINS: ITALY Italy 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . 32,18 grs. AU. (Rayitas). RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. MBC+.
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 453
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    November 11, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 453 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,15. Oro. Graffi e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. SPL
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 454
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    November 11, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 454 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,16. Oro. Colpo al rovescio e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. Migliore di SPL
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - VL Nummus, Online Auction 29, Lot 1125
VL Nummus
  • Date
    October 12, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1125 Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) World coins, Kingdom. 100 Lire, 1883. , cleaned, Au. Rome Gr. 31,96 Fr. 18 BB/q.SPL
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 33191Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 33191
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    August 27, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 399Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 399
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Date
    June 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 399 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 100 lire 1883 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, ai lati il valore; il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 11. Pagani 569. Montenegro 03. 32.1 g. - Ø 35 - R Grading/Status: Fdc65
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1409
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1409 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,23 - Rara - Lievi colpetti al contorno, SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1408
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1408 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, ma con fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1407
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1407 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 35,24 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 476
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    May 28, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 476 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC VIDEO
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - SINCONA AG, Auction 97, Lot 1624
SINCONA AG
  • Date
    May 26, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1624 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck. NGC MS62. (~€ 3'685/USD 3'975)
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 106, Lot 145
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Date
    May 20, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 145 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1883, Roma. Oro, 32,30 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA (Filippo Speranza, incisore); - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e quercia, in alto una stella raggiante. Nomisma 972, Gigante 3 Raro Bellissimo esemplare dai fondi lucenti. q.FDC
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction 1138, Lot 948
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Date
    May 14, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 948 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins Empire 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . ROMA . 32,24 grs. AU (900). (Pequeños golpecitos y rayitas). Bella con brillo original. RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. Tirada: 4.219 piezas. EBC+ Prooflike. Ex Áureo & Calicó 268 - 03 junio 2015, n. 1679.
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34713Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34713
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 21, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 34713 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3, Fr-18. Mintage: 4,219. Featuring almost-Prooflike qualities that have been subdued by wisping across the surfaces. The detail of the strike is exceptional and shows no sign of erosion. Bright and attractive. Ex. Heritage Auctions #3115 (May 2024, Lot 32679) Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,571.52 Gold Spot: $2,755/oz (01-22-2025) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lot 32193Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lot 32193
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    January 18, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 32193 ITALY. 100 Lire, 1883-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. NGC MS-62 Prooflike. Fr-18; KM-22; Gig-3; Mont-03. Mintage: 4,219. An alluring Prooflike example of this hefty and famous Italian type, offering rich brilliance and sharp details throughout. As such an appealing example of an extremely difficult date, we expect stiff competition for this piece. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,500. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25198Italy 100 Lire 1883 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25198
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    December 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25198 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R AU55 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3. Mintage: 4,219. A lightly handled example of this favored large-format Umberto gold issue. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,462.31 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
