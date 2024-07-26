Thaler 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20231 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

