Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20231 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
Seller Negrini
Date November 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction V. GADOURY - November 29, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

