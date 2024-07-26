Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1863 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20231 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.
