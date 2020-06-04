Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

