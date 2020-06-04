Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.
Сondition

- COINSTORE (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
