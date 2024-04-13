Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1828 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1828 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1828 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 W at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 W at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
