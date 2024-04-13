Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1828 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
