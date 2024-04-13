Kreuzer 1828 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1828 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1143 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2)