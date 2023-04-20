Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1827 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1827 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1827 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2891 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 160. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1827 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer
