Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1827 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1827 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2891 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 160. Bidding took place April 1, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search