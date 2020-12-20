Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371033 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search