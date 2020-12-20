Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371033 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Württemberg Gulden 1847 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1847 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search