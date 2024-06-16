Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1842 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
