Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Gulden 1842 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

