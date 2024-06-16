Gulden 1842 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (5)