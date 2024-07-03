Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

