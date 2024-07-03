6 Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (4) VF (1)