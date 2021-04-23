Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

