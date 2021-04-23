Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
