6 Kreuzer 1848 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place June 20, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)