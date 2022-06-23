Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1838-1842" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
