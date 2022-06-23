Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1838-1842" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1838-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1838-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
