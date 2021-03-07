Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1138 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1847 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search