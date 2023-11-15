Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1842 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
