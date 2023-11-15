Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1839-1842" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Grün (1)
