Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1840 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Inasta (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search