Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1840 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,18 - 1,37 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Inasta (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1840 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search