Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search