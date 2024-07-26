Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Schulman - October 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

