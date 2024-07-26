2 Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (8) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)