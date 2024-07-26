Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Gulden 1845 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
