Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Gulden 1845 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (7)
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
