Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

