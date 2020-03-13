Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1860 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1860
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
