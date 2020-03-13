1/2 Gulden 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5)