Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1858 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

