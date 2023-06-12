Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1858 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1858
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
