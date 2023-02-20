Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
