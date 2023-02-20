Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1852 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search