1/2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)