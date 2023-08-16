Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

