Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
