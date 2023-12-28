Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 214 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 800 CZK
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search