Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 214 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 800 CZK
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

