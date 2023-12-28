1/2 Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3)