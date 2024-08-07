Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Ducat 1840 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Ducat 1840 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Ducat 1840 A.D. - Gold Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1840 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Ducat 1840 A.D. at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
