Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Ducat 1840 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1840
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Ducat 1840 with mark A.D.. This gold coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (24)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (9)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
