Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1840 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 "Type 1840-1856" - Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
