Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1840 "Type 1840-1856" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
