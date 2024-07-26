Thaler 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1811" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

