Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1811" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (267)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3869 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1810 I.L.W. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

