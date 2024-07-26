Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1810 I.L.W. "Type 1810-1811" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (267)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1810 with mark I.L.W.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
