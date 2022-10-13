Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

