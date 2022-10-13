Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
