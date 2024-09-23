Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 21, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

