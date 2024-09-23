Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1813 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1813
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 21, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
