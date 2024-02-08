Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,104)
- Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
