Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1812 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,104)
  • Weight 0,49 - 0,63 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

