Thaler 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

