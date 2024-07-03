Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1866 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

