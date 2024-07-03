Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31233 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
