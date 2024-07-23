Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

