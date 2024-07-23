Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1870
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
