Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1812 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 31220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
1232 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
