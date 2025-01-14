flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1812 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 31220 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ICE (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (35)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Nihon (4)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (2)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Westfälische (3)
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
1232 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 22, 2024
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 22, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 19, 2024
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Westphalia Thaler 1812 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 "Small laurel wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1812 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access