1 Frank 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Frank 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

