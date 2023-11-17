Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1 Frank 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1 Frank
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Frank 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2713 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Frank 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
