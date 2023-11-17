flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1 Frank 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1 Frank 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1 Frank 1808 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1 Frank
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Frank 1808 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2064 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2713 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 6, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Frank 1808 J at auction Künker - March 7, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Frank 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1808 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1 Frank Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access