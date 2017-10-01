flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 C at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1813 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access