1/6 Thaler 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 29, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rauch (1)
