flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1811 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1811 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,903

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1811 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (5)
  • Varesi (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Varesi - November 19, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 7400 NOK
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Warin Global Investments - February 15, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction AA Muntenveiling - July 4, 2020
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Francs 1811 C at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1811 All Westphalian coins Westphalian gold coins Westphalian coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access