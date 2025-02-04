Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1811 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,903
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1811 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (18)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (5)
- Varesi (2)
- WAG (6)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 7400 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search