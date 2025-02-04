20 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1809 with mark J. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

