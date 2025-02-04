flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 J - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1809 J - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1809 with mark J. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1480 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 17, 2022
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1809 J at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1809 All Westphalian coins Westphalian gold coins Westphalian coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
