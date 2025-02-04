Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1809 with mark J. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1480 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
