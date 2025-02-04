flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Francs 1813 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,045

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (9)
  • Möller (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (4)
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Heritage - November 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 10 Francs 1813 C at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

