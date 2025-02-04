10 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (18) AU (19) XF (61) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (6)

Helios (1)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (2)

ICE (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (5)

JMPG (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (27)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (9)

Möller (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nomisma (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (4)