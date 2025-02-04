Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Francs 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,045
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Francs 1813 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
