5 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1)