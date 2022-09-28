flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Centimes
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Centimes 1809 C at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
Seller Pruvost
Date February 22, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Centimes 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

