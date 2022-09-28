Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Centimes
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Centimes 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
