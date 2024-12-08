flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

3 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 3 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 3 Centimes 1809 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 3 Centimes
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 3 Centimes 1809 C at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
Seller Inasta
Date February 20, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

