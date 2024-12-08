Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
3 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 3 Centimes
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
