3 Centimes 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 3 Centimes 1809 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)