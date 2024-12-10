Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802
1/2 Thaler 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000
Description
- Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
- Period Johann Ludwig
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1802
- Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (14)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1024 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
