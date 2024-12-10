flag
Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802

1/2 Thaler 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1802 - Silver Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000

Description

  • Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
  • Period Johann Ludwig
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 . This silver coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1024 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Kroha - July 2, 2015
Seller Kroha
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Wallmoden-Gimborn 1/2 Thaler 1802 at auction Künker - October 9, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

