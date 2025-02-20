Catalog
Wallmoden-Gimborn coins price guide
Johann Ludwig
1/2 Thaler
Wallmoden-Gimborn
Period:
1802-1802
1802-1802
Johann Ludwig
1802-1802
Silver coins 1/2 Thaler of Johann Ludwig - Wallmoden-Gimborn
1/2 Thaler 1802
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1802
8,000
0
30
