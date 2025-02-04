Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802
Ducat 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400
Description
- Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
- Period Johann Ludwig
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1802
- Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 8272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
15926 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18403 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
