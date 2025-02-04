flag
Wallmoden-Gimborn Period: 1802-1802 1802-1802

Ducat 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)

Obverse Ducat 1802 - Gold Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig Reverse Ducat 1802 - Gold Coin Value - Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400

Description

  • Country Wallmoden-Gimborn
  • Period Johann Ludwig
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Johann Ludwig (Count of Walmoden-Gimborn)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 8272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
15926 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18403 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2015
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Wallmoden-Gimborn Coin catalog of Johann Ludwig Coins of Wallmoden-Gimborn in 1802 All Wallmoden-Gimborn coins Wallmoden-Gimborn gold coins Wallmoden-Gimborn coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access