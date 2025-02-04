Ducat 1802 (Wallmoden-Gimborn, Johann Ludwig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Wallmoden-Gimborn Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Johann Ludwig. The record price belongs to the lot 8272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

