Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1856

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 A
Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 A
2 Thaler 1856 A
Average price 2600 $
Sales
2 149
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
