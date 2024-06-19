Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
2 Thaler 1856 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,375
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
