2 Thaler 1856 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

