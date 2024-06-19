flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

2 Thaler 1856 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,375

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (52)
  • Leu (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2587 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Waldeck-Pyrmont 2 Thaler 1856 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Victor Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1856 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access